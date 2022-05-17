Sheikh Mohamed pays moving tribute to Sheikh Khalifa

The President, Sheikh Mohamed has paid a moving tribute to Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohamed, who was elected President on Saturday, after the death of Sheikh Khalifa the day before, said the country's late President will be deeply missed.

Writing on social media on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed said the legacy of his brother will live on.

رحم الله أخي خليفة .. الأمانة ثقيلة .. نسأل الله التوفيق والعون والسداد. pic.twitter.com/Jakdkqdrz8 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 17, 2022

“With his enduring wisdom and generosity, my brother Khalifa bin Zayed was the heart of our family and the guardian of our nation,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“He was loved greatly and will be deeply missed, but his remarkable legacy will live on forever. May God grant him eternal peace.”

Sheikh Mohamed also shared images of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and himself with Sheikh Khalifa.

The world's leaders and dignitaries have been in Abu Dhabi over the past few days to offer condolences and support.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Britain's Prince William were among those to pay their respects.

