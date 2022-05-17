Sheikh Mohamed pays moving tribute to Sheikh Khalifa

The President says Sheikh Khalifa's legacy will live on forever

The President, Sheikh Mohamed, with the late President, Sheikh Khalifa. Sheikh Khalifa died on Friday. Photo: Wam
The National
May 17, 2022

The President, Sheikh Mohamed has paid a moving tribute to Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Mohamed, who was elected President on Saturday, after the death of Sheikh Khalifa the day before, said the country's late President will be deeply missed.

Writing on social media on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed said the legacy of his brother will live on.

“With his enduring wisdom and generosity, my brother Khalifa bin Zayed was the heart of our family and the guardian of our nation,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“He was loved greatly and will be deeply missed, but his remarkable legacy will live on forever. May God grant him eternal peace.”

Sheikh Mohamed also shared images of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and himself with Sheikh Khalifa.

The world's leaders and dignitaries have been in Abu Dhabi over the past few days to offer condolences and support.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Britain's Prince William were among those to pay their respects.

UAE embassies around the world offer condolences - in pictures

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah writes in the book of condolences. AFP

Updated: May 17, 2022, 4:48 PM
