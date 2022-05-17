UAE weather: sandstorm blankets Abu Dhabi city

A sandstorm hit Abu Dhabi on Tuesday afternoon, reducing visibility to a few hundred metres in some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology said north-westerly winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour were blowing dust and sand, and were expected to continue.

Videos shared on Twitter showed the skyline of Reem Island covered with heavy dust.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi Police warned of poor visibility and urged drivers to take care.

Visibility was reduced along the coast. In Dubai, there were hazy and dusty conditions and poor visibility.

The conditions appeared to be the tail end of a storm that covered Iraq on Monday.

Images from the EU's Copernicus satellite showed the weather front had moved south into the Gulf, leading to poor visibility and bad air quality.

At Doha's Hamad International Airport, visibility was reportedly down to 1,000 metres or less.

