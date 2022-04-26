Oldest person in the world dies, plus Donald Trump, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to discuss the UAE's future. Donald Trump said he has no intention of rejoining Twitter, even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk agreeing to buy the social media company for about $44 billion.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a telephone call to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss developments in Ukraine. The oldest person in the world has died at the age of 119. Kane Tanaka was born in 1903 when Japan was on the cusp of becoming a global power. And the UK government considers a new permanent bank holiday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.