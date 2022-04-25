Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Emmanuel Macron, Grand Prix - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announces a Dh6.3 billion project to provide housing and land for more than 4,600 Emiratis. French President Emmanuel Macron defeats his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin, becoming the first incumbent to win a second term since Jacques Chirac two decades ago. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi meet for talks in Cairo. In sport, Max Verstappen wins the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finishes 13th and is lapped on a desperate day for the seven-time world champion.