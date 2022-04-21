Abu Dhabi number plate sells for Dh23.3m, Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode Abu Dhabi's exclusive '2' car number plate sold for Dh23.3 million ($6.3m) at a charity auction and Rapper A$AP Rocky was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting.

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 96th birthday today in Sandringham, England, Jada Pinkett Smith opens her Red Table Talk show and addresses the Oscars slap and former US president Donald Trump walks out of an interview with Piers Morgan.