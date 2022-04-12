UAE's digital economy, Pakistan's new PM on unity, oil prices - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UAE approved a strategy in which the digital economy will contribute 20 per cent to the gross non oil economy in the coming years and Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's new prime minister, calls for unity to tackle the country's economic crisis.

Bahrain welcomes the return of the iftar cannon after two years, and oil prices dropped on Monday to remain below $100 a barrel.