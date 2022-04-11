UAE Cabinet approves strategy to have 20% digital contribution to non-oil economy

UAE Cabinet has approved a strategy that it says will see the digital economy contribute 20% to the gross non-oil national economy in the coming years.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the Cabinet also approved the formation of a digital economy council.

"I chaired a cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved the UAE’s strategy for the digital economy," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Our goal is for this sector to contribute 20% of our gross non-oil national economy in the coming years. And we have formed a Digital Economy Council headed by the Minister of Artificial Intelligence Omar Al Olama."

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of coordination offices within some of the UAE's embassies to support its overseas humanitarian aid work.

"Today, during the session, we approved an additional organisational framework to support external humanitarian work," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"It includes the establishment of coordination offices for humanitarian aid within the UAE’s foreign missions in a number of countries.

"Our humanitarian work is on the rise and increasing, praise be to God. The UAE will remain the capital of goodness, God willing and preserved with this goodness."

The Cabinet also adopted a set of international agreements, including an agreement to link the payment systems of the GCC countries and agreements with the United States, Denmark and Brazil.

It also approved plans to join an international body that oversees the development and deployment of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

"We have also approved the country's joining the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy to support our goals in the field of clean energy," said Sheikh Mohammed.

The Cabinet approved unified standards at state level to licence and encourage family counselling professions and also approved the restructuring of the board of directors of the Higher Colleges of Technology.

"The goal is to raise quality, increase efficiency, and help families by providing the best specialists to provide counselling and advice in all family matters," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We also approved the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Higher Colleges of Technology headed by Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi. Education needs to develop outputs, raise skills, and prepare for a future full of changes."