Abu Dhabi's 8,500 year-old buildings, Afghan boy stuck in well, Elon Musk - Trending

On today’s episode, archeologists in Abu Dhabi have unearthed new evidence of the first known buildings in the UAE dating back more than 8,500 years and rescuers in Afghanistan are desperately trying to reach a boy, 9, who was trapped in a well for two days in a remote village.

Novak Djokovic paid a visit to the Serbian pavilion at Expo 2020 and Elon Musk compares Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.