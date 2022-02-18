Abu Dhabi's 8,500 year-old buildings, Afghan boy stuck in well, Elon Musk - Trending

Ghagha Island - Structures unearthed off the coast of UAE capital by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi push back date of such remains in the UAE and region by 500 years

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, archeologists in Abu Dhabi have unearthed new evidence of the first known buildings in the UAE dating back more than 8,500 years and rescuers in Afghanistan are desperately trying to reach a boy, 9, who was trapped in a well for two days in a remote village.

Novak Djokovic paid a visit to the Serbian pavilion at Expo 2020 and Elon Musk compares Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.

Updated: February 18th 2022, 4:46 AM
EDITORS PICKS
PODCASTS
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi's 8,500 year-old buildings, Elon Musk - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Hills Mall opens, Dubai is third safest city, Lebanon basketball - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai starts recycling drive, Coldplay at Expo, Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act - TrendingStory podcast icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE welcomes Erdogan, Sheikh Jarrah clashes, Texas sues Meta's Facebook - TrendingStory podcast icon