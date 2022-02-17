Novak Djokovic speaks at Expo 2020 Dubai before return to action

Novak Djokovic took centre stage at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday ahead of his return to the tennis courts next week in the emirate.

The world's top-ranked tennis player was speaking at the Serbia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote the work of the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said a sense of purpose, personal fulfillment and happiness were as much the hallmarks of a champion as being regarded as the best in your field.

He also said children were the most important asset the world has for its future development.

Our founders @DjokerNole and @jelenadjokovic will present the work of our Foundation together with the NDF team today at the Pavillion of Serbia @expo2020dubai and present the programs "Support, NOT perfection" and "The Path of the champion". 🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/AQEmCYvziQ — Novak Djokovic Foundation (@novakfoundation) February 17, 2022

“There is a false perception about what the definition of a champion is these days,” said the 34-year-old Serb.

“We usually associate a champion as the person who is holding the trophy.

“But someone who has found purpose and a sense of identity, and feels fulfilled and happy is just as much a champion in their own way.”

He said society is too quick to judge success solely by glittering achievements, often dismissing the efforts of unsung heroes in the process.

“Society places too much pressure on the individual,” Djokovic said.

“If you have not earned a certain amount of money or are not recognised as being one of the top 10 or 20 in your field, for what you have worked for your entire life, then you are regarded as a failure.

“This is a big issue we are facing collectively in how we treat people.”

Djokovic elaborated on the work of his foundation, which was set up to help provide children with opportunities for a better future.

One of the foundation’s main targets is to ensure every child in Serbia has access to quality education by the year 2030.

“Children are the most important asset this planet has for the future,” Djokovic said.

He also told the audience it was important to create a supportive environment for children to develop. “You might think I would want to push my own son to play tennis,” he said, referring to seven-year-old Stefan.

“I’ve never done that though. If he was ever going to want to play tennis, I want it to be organic and natural to do it.

“Now that has happened and he is playing every day with my friend’s son.

“99.9 per cent of children who pick up a tennis racket do so because they love the sport, not because they want to make money.”

Djokovic set for Dubai comeback

Djokovic hit the headlines when he was deported from Australia last month in a row over his vaccine status.

He told the BBC this week he was willing to sacrifice more titles rather than being forced to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He is due to make his comeback next week at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

“In the future, I might be more involved in person with the foundation as my tournament schedule’s not as busy as it used to be,” he quipped, much to the delight of the audience.

Also speaking at the event was his wife Jelena, who serves as the global director of the foundation.

She said her husband was an example of what can be achieved when a child receives the right kind of support from an early age.

“Once upon a time he was a young child who had a dream,” she said. “Thanks to the people who recognised that dream and nurtured it, he is now able to touch the lives of millions of people around the world.

“I don’t think we can wrong if we instill good values in a child from an early age.”