UAE condemns explosions, Pakistan shoot-out, Afghanistan quake, Betty White - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, Dr Anwar Gargash, Special Adviser to the UAE President, says the explosions in Abu Dhabi on Monday were a “heinous attack on civilian facilities” by Yemen's Houthi militia, a shoot-out in Pakistan's capital leaves three dead and an earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 22 people.

Betty White's former assistant shares a photo of the actress from December and US former president Barack Obama posts a photo of wife Michelle on Instagram to mark her 58th birthday.

Updated: January 18th 2022, 4:08 AM
