Twin earthquakes in western Afghanistan kill at least 22

Scores of homes were destroyed in the quakes that struck the country on Monday afternoon

A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey shows the location where the 5. 3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Afghanistan. EPA / USGS hadnout
Soraya Ebrahimi
Jan 17, 2022

Two earthquakes rattled Afghanistan’s western Badghis province along the border with Turkmenistan on Monday afternoon, killing at least 22 people, a local official said.

There were fears the death toll could rise further as the first rescuers reached some of the remote villages struck by the earthquakes in what is one of Afghanistan’s most impoverished and underdeveloped regions.

Bas Mohammed Sarwari, chief of the province’s Culture and Information Department, said scores of homes were destroyed in the quakes.

The US Geological Survey registered a magnitude 5.3 earthquake at 2pm and a second, a magnitude 4.9, at 4pm local time.

They struck 41 kilometres east and 50 kilometres south-east of Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital.

Mr Sarwari says frightened residents fled their homes for safety.

The more powerful of the earthquakes hit Qadis district in the southern tip of the province, where the majority of the damage and deaths occurred, Mr Sarwari said.

People walk along a road during the first snow in Kabul, Afghanistan. All photos: AFP

People walk along a road during the first snow in Kabul, Afghanistan. All photos: AFP

By nightfall, only four villages had been heard from, he added.

“Tomorrow we have a plan to send rescue teams as well as assistance for the affected families,” he said.

Mr Sarwari said the tremors were felt across the province.

Some homes in Qala-e-Naw suffered cracks but no major injuries or widespread damage was reported.

Afghanistan
