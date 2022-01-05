Burj Khalifa 12 years on, Great Arab Minds, Trump cancels conference - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. In today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sets up a major fund to find the 1,000 greatest Arab minds and the Burj Khalifa turns 12.

Former US president Donald Trump cancels his news conference that was planned for the anniversary of the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol and search terms show the New Year is still spurring people to look for diet and exercise-related topics.

Updated: January 5th 2022, 4:52 AM

