Apple stock touches $3 trillion, Grammys may face delay, Bolsonaro in hospital - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode Apple's stock market value briefly surpassed $3 trillion and South Africa's parliament in Cape Town has suffered a devastating fire that rekindled just hours after it was believed to have been out.

The Grammy Awards may be postponed due to a Covid-19 surge in Los Angeles and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to hospital with abdominal problems.