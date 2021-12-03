Trevor Noah to return as host for 2022 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah is set for a Grammy reprieve in 2022.

The South African comedian and television host will be the master of ceremonies for the 64th Grammy Awards in January.

It's the second year in a row that the funnyman has been invited to host one of music's biggest award shows.

Noah hosted the 2021 Grammy Awards in a socially-distanced ceremony in March this year. There was no audience or nominees in attendance, and the event took place outdoors using the Staples Centre as a backdrop.

This year's Grammys will take place on January 31, when the event will return to more usual operations with media, nominees and winners in attendance at the Staples Centre - which will be called Crypto.com Arena from December 25.

"Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," Harvey Mason Jr, chief executive of The Recording Academy, said.

"We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammy's stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

The Daily Show host took to Instagram to share his thoughts on being asked to return to host the Grammy's, saying that he is "Excited to be back".

The Grammy nominees were revealed last week with Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West, Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift set to compete for the top prize – album of the year.

For the first time, there are also 10 nominees in each of the general field categories, up from the traditional eight.