Expo2020, Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Naftali Bennett visits the UAE - Trending

On today's episode, Max Verstappen wins the Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visits the UAE. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure after hosting an online quiz at a Christmas party last year in breach of Covid restrictions, and in the UAE #Expo2020 has been one of the most popular hashtags of the year.