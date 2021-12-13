#Expo2020, Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Naftali Bennett visits the UAE - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Max Verstappen wins the Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visits the UAE. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure after hosting an online quiz at a Christmas party last year in breach of Covid restrictions, and in the UAE #Expo2020 has been one of the most popular hashtags of the year.

Updated: December 13th 2021, 4:40 AM
