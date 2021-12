Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will decide who will be crowned the 2021 Formula One champion and officials say the Dubai government has become the first in the world to go fully paperless. Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin heads into space for the third time and the US state of Kentucky has been battered by tornadoes, leaving dozens dead.