Tornadoes in US leave at least two dead and damage Amazon warehouse

Tornadoes in the US have killed at least two people at a nursing home in Arkansas and caused a roof to collapse at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

At least five other people were injured and about 20 people trapped after the tornado in Illinois ripped through a nursing home in the Monette Manor area in north-east Arkansas, Craighead County judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV.

The TV station reported that emergency crews, police and firefighters were attending the scene. The nursing home has about 90 beds.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson also tweeted on Friday night that a tornado had struck in Mississippi County.

Meanwhile, several injuries were reported after a tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The tornadoes were among several reported in parts of the US Midwest on Friday.