'Dubai is back' at air show, Saudi non-profit city, Japan's princess in the US - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, says "Dubai is back" at the emirate's air show, Saudi Arabia announces the first non-profit city dedicated to volunteer and non-profit organisations, and tremors from earthquakes in southern Iran are felt in the UAE.

Japan's former princess Mako Komuro arrives in New York with her husband and in Austria, 2 million people who are not fully vaccinated have been placed in lockdown.

Updated: November 15th 2021, 4:49 AM

