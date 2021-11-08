Usain Bolt at Expo 2020, Travis Scott, US opens to vaccinated travellers - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. In today's episode, Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will be at Expo 2020 Dubai, running to raise funds for charity and Travis Scott, Live Nation, and other Astroworld organisers are being sued for Friday's crowd surge that killed eight people and injured hundreds of others.

The US opens its borders to vaccinated travellers, a planned coronation night for the first Miss Universe UAE pageant is cancelled and an endangered grey dolphin has been rescued from a busy waterway in Pakistan.