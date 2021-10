Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, an Indian family in Dubai are praised for donating their son's organs after his death, a man with a bow and arrows kills five people in Norway, and Agnes Tirop, an Olympian and Kenyan world record holder, is found stabbed to death in her home.

William Shatner flies to space and John Travolta pays tribute to his late wife.