Sheikh Hamdan thanks Indian boy's family for organ donation that saved three lives

An Indian family who donated the organs of their two-year-old boy after his death have been thanked by the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Vivan Vijayan saved three lives when his organs were removed and given to children in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked the boy's father Vijith for the decision to donate his child's organs.

"I have received news that embodies the most wonderful humanitarian standing of Dubai," he wrote on Twitter.

"Of the family of Vijith Vijayan, who donated the organs of their deceased two-year-old son to save three sick children in the UAE and in Saudi Arabia and for giving them hope to live, thanks to God Almighty.

"May God have mercy on the child and I wish the three children good health."

