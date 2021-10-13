Abu Dhabi frontline workers, Storm Kompasu in the Philippines, Apple event - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world. On today's episode, Abu Dhabi is to give pandemic frontline workers free trips home to see their loved ones, Tropical Storm Kompasu ravages northern Philippines and an invite-only Squid Game was held in Abu Dhabi, without the deadly penalties.

Apple announces it's next event will be held on October 18 where new MacBook Pros and AirPods are expected to be unveiled and a rare snow leopard named Baya dies after showing symptoms of Covid-19.