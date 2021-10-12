Abu Dhabi gives free flights home to Covid-19 frontline workers

Healthcare workers in Abu Dhabi who have served on the front line throughout the pandemic are to receive return flights home to see their loved ones.

The gesture, by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), is a thank you to all those who spent almost two years away from family and loved ones to help treat Covid-19 patients since the first cases were recorded in January 2020.

Posting online, Seha thanked its frontline workers for their efforts.

“Because they truly deserve to be recognised for their selfless efforts and sacrifices, Seha wanted to show our frontline heroes appreciation by reuniting them with their families.”

Frontline workers have been pushed to extremes over the last 22 months, with some reporting exhaustion and depression.

A number of healthcare workers contracted the virus during their duties and died.

The UAE in April pledged to support the families of 14 frontline workers who died during the nation's fight against Covid-19.

The Frontline Heroes office, established last July, is ensuring their “ultimate sacrifice” is not forgotten, by caring for the loved ones they left behind.

