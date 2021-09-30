Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony, Afghan refugees, Britney Spears - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the day of the Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony is finally here, an Ecuador prison fight leaves dozens dead and injured, and the Red Cross prepares for more Afghan refugees as winter approaches.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be held without overseas spectators and Britney Spears is elated as her father is suspended from controlling her finances.