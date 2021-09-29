Britney Spears in court with possibility of father's control ending

The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, a wedding proposal and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end.

After years of controlling his daughter, the Circus singer's father, Jamie Spears, has made a sudden request for his conservatorship to end. A new documentary claiming that the singer's phone and bedroom had been bugged by her father may have fueled this decision.

Also, Spears's lawyer is demanding that her father be suspended as the guardian of the singer's $60 million estate. And if things couldn't get any more dramatic, Spears, 39, got engaged to her long-term boyfriend.

It was unknown how much would be discussed at Wednesday's hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court or whether Judge Brenda Penny would make any immediate decisions.

Mathew Rosengart, the singer's lawyer, has insisted in court filings that Mr Spears be removed immediately as conservator and that a transition period is agreed upon so that the increasingly contentious conservatorship can be terminated before the year ends.

Mr Spears has controlled his daughter's business affairs since 2008 when he placed her under a conservatorship following an alleged mental breakdown. The court-approved conservatorship dictates her personal, medical and financial affairs, but the nature of her mental condition has never been revealed.

In court documents before Wednesday's hearing, Mr Rosengart said Mr Spears had "crossed unfathomable lines" by reportedly monitoring his daughter's calls, emails and texts, including messages to her previous lawyer, and having a listening device placed in her bedroom.

Supporters of singer Britney Spears during the #FreeBritney Rally in London. Getty Images

The claims were made in the New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears, which was released last week.

Ms Spears appeared perplexed by the film.

"I must say I scratched my head a couple of times! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama!" she commented in an Instagram post on Monday. "Number one, that's the past! Number two, can the dialogue get any classier?"

Mr Spears has said his actions were within his authority as a conservator. He has rejected calls to step aside, saying an experienced hand is needed during a transition period from the conservatorship to a regular business manager.

The singer stepped up her efforts in June to break free of the conservatorship, telling the judge in her first public comments that she found the situation abusive and humiliating.

Public support for her has swelled and some restrictions placed on Spears have been loosened. She can now drive her own car and said she had bought her first iPad.

Two weeks ago, she announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, 27, her personal trainer boyfriend of more than four years. In the past, her father controlled who could be in the singer's life, going as far as to fire her cleaner after the two became close.