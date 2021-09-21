Britney Spears shares photos from engagement trip as she returns to Instagram

Britney Spears announced last week that she was "taking a little break from social media", sparking concerns that the deactivation of her Instagram account was tied to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

However, Spears has returned to the platform a week later, sharing pictures taken during a trip with her new fiance, Sam Asghari.

The Toxic singer and the Iranian-born personal trainer and actor announced their engagement earlier this month, with Spears revealing she would take some time away from Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Spears, 39, returned to the platform on Monday, sharing two selfies taken during a "weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement" in Palm Springs.

"I still can’t believe it! I couldn’t stay away from the 'gram too long so I’m back already," she said.

The couple announced their engagement after five years together, first meeting in 2016 on the set of Spears's Slumber Party video.

The star also uploaded two videos of her dancing at home, to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy and Lenny Kravitz's Are You Gonna Go My Way.

Spears's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, last week confirmed to Page Six that it was her decision to take a break from social media after her account was temporarily deleted.

"Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!" the singer wrote on Twitter, promising to "be back soon".

Spears's engagement to Asghari, 27, comes as the pop star is fighting a legal battle to end the 13-year conservatorship that controls her personal life and finances.

In June, Spears spoke in court, revealing that the conservatorship terms prevent her from having any more children or getting remarried.

Earlier in September, the singer's father, who has controlled the conservatorship at least in part since it was established in 2008, filed to end the controversial agreement.

James Spears has repeatedly said there is no justification for his removal from the conservatorship, and he has acted only in his daughter’s best interest.