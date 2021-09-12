The US commemorates 9/11, Pope visits Orban, Ronaldo is back with a brace - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and across the world. On today's episode, the US commemorates the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the UAE is to make more announcements about the country’s 50 national projects to mark its 50th anniversary, Pope Francis visits Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the English Premier League, scoring twice on his second Manchester United debut.

Updated: September 12th 2021, 5:25 AM
