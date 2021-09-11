UAE Projects of the 50: second package to be announced on Sunday

Saeed Al Eter, chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, addresses the audience at Emirates Towers in Dubai where he revealed 50 new projects for the UAE. All photos: Suhail Akram / The National

A second package of new projects and initiatives to boost the UAE's development over the next 50 years will be announced on Sunday during an event at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

It will be attended by Cabinet ministers, senior officials, local, regional and international media.

Announcements about the 50 national projects began on September 5, three months before the UAE celebrates its 50th national day on December 2.

The first 13 initiatives included visas for freelancers, highly skilled professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, top students and graduates to sponsor themselves.

These initiatives will be the cornerstone of growth as the country marks 50 years since unification.

The second package is expected to include strategic projects to boost the country’s growth on the domestic and international front.

These will help raise the UAE’s ranking on global indicators and further improve the living standards of its people.

The projects will benefit all members of society for the next five decades, the government said.

The first 13 initiatives announced last week included:

Dh5 billion ($1.36bn) from Emirates Development Bank for Project 5Bn to support Emirati initiatives in priority sectors, stimulate industry and contribute towards economic diversification.

A green visa to enable highly skilled professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, top students and graduates to sponsor themselves.

A freelancer's visa, the first federal visa for self-employed people.

Dh5bn, also in partnership with Emirates Development Bank, for Tech Drive to support advanced technology adoption over five years.

The 10x10 programme with the aim of achieving a 10 per cent annual increase in UAE exports to 10 global markets: China, the UK, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland, Luxembourg, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.

Invest.ae , a portal that unites investment-related local entities and 14 economic entities, presenting investment opportunities throughout the UAE. The website will provide resources for businesses and for opening bank accounts.

a portal that unites investment-related local entities and 14 economic entities, presenting investment opportunities throughout the UAE. The website will provide resources for businesses and for opening bank accounts. The In-country Value programme to redirect 42 per cent of procurement of the federal government and major UAE companies to local products and services. It aims to increase the number of local suppliers from 5,000 to 7,300 and boost procurement value from Dh33bn to Dh55bn over four years.

The Emirates Investment Summit, to be held next spring, to connect investment funds with the public and private sectors to create investment opportunities that attract Dh550bn of inward foreign direct investment to the UAE over the next nine years.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Network to grow 500 national companies through the application of advanced technology over five years.

Under Global Economic Partnerships, the UAE will undertake comprehensive economic agreements with eight strategic global markets to achieve a Dh40bn annual increase in the current Dh257bn trade volume with these markets. A Higher Committee for Economic Agreements has also been established.

The 100 Coders Every Day initiative to increase the number of coders from 64,000 to 100,000 in a year and support the establishment of programming companies through incentives and benefits.

The UAE Data Law, the first federal law to be drafted in partnership with major technology companies. It will empower people to control how their personal data is used, stored and shared. The project is intended to protect privacy.

The biggest programming summit in the Middle East, PyCon MEA, to be held next summer. The aim is to connect coders with the public and private sectors, and to develop digital talent and creative programming projects.

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

