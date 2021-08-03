Vaccines for UAE kids, Covid antibody treatment, families reunite at Heathrow - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE approves the Sinopharm vaccine for children, in the US the FDA approves antibody treatment, and comedian Kathy Griffin is having surgery for lung cancer.

Families reunite in London Heathrow as travel restrictions are eased and a 19 year old designs a Platinum Jubilee emblem for Queen Elizabeth II.

Updated: August 3rd 2021, 4:43 AM

