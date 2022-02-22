UAE salaries: why the outlook is positive in 2022 – Pocketful of Dirhams

Salaries, hiring and workplace trends have been some of the biggest concerns for employees since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago.

From temporary furloughs to salary cuts and working from home, it has been a difficult experience for many people around the world.

However, the jobs market in the UAE will continue to recover in 2022 as business confidence and hiring activity return to pre-coronavirus levels, according to recruitment experts.

A number of specialist recruitment agencies in the UAE are forecasting that our take home pay could rise as much as 5 per cent this year.

But what other benefits can we look forward to?

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Grace Eldridge, a business manager at recruitment specialist Hays Middle East, who talks about this year’s UAE salary trends.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Ayesha Khan

Updated: February 22nd 2022, 2:00 AM
