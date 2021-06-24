Indian airlines to UAE, Sinopharm and Pfizer, 1,988 new cases- The Daily Update

On today's update, we have the latest coronavirus figures, Indian airlines says flight suspension from India to UAE to continue until July 6, and a manager of a chocolate factory in Dubai is accused of seeking bribes from suppliers.

The Sinopharm vaccine plus one Pfizer booster shot offers effective Covid protection, says Abu Dhabi immunologist, and US Congress urges President Joe Biden to rescue 18,000 Afghans who helped US military.

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending including Lionel Messi, Sonic the Hedgehog and Britney Spears.