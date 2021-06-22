Emirates restrictions, UAE schools, Emirates ID vaccine status, 1,964 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, Emirates IDs are to be used as proof of PCR test and vaccine status at Dubai airport check-in desks and Emirates airline extends restrictions for South Africa and Nigeria flights.

UAE public schools are to resume in-person classes for the next academic year after the majority of staff were vaccinated against Covid-19 and millions of Syrians face worsening hunger as the closure of a UN aid corridor looms.

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending, including ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler, a Gaza bookshop and Covid-19 in Buddhist monasteries.