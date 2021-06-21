Millions of Syrians face worsening hunger as closure of UN aid corridor looms

Almost four million Syrians, already enduring hunger and dependent upon UN aid for even the most basic sanitation facilities are now facing a catastrophic cut-off of aid on July 10th.

That’s the deadline for a Security Council decision on whether to extend the facilitation of aid convoys through the Bab Al Hawa crossing, through which the vast majority of foreign aid enters Syria.

We hope that food aid will not stop because many people including me are in need of it Maryam, Syrian widow

Russia insists the border aid supplies are not needed and that aid must come via Damascus, under Syrian government purview.

Maryam, 55, has been waiting with her family for their monthly food box, which is given to them free of charge at Al Karameh Camp.

"If aid stops, we would starve," she says, describing a life spent waiting on essential supplies.

In the event of a delay of just two or three days, they would seek help from well-off relatives to buy them food.

“Every day I have to cook two kilos of rice, my husband is dead and I have 11 children who have no one to look after them but me," she says.

Girls stand at the entrance of a tent at the Batinta camp for the internally displaced, after heavy rainfall, in the north of Syria's northwestern Idlib province, on November 26, 2020. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP)

The aid box contains an assortment of staple food including rice, groats, sugar and chickpeas.

"If there’s no food aid, we'll have nothing to eat."

Maryam is one of many women forced to live like this. Families in similar circumstances can include up to 25 people.

“We hope that food aid will not stop because many people including me are in need of it."

In these crowded camps of displaced people in northwestern Syria, millions of civilians are waiting for the final decision concerning humanitarian assistance across the border.

In less than a month a vote at the United Nations will decide on the extension of aid access through the Bab Al Hawa border crossing, on 10th July.

If no decision is reached, millions will be at risk.

Syrian refugees wait at the Syrian-Turkish border as fears grow that one of the last remaining humanitarian aid crossing points will close. EPA

The Syrian Response Coordination Group is a local organisation that provides data and updates for humanitarian organisations.

It issued a statement calling on the international community to "fully assume their humanitarian and moral responsibilities towards the Syrian file".

It also emphasised the need for preventing Russian attempts to stop humanitarian assistance from crossing a border which serves more than 3.6 million civilians out of 4.3 million people living in the region, according to the statement.

Between the start of the year and early June, 5,000 of the 9,500 trucks that crossed into northern Syria passed through Bab Al Hawa, says Mazen Alosh, Public Relations Officer of Bab Al Hawa.

He confirms that 73 per cent of the trucks contain food, while the cargo of the remaining percentage varies between other essentials such as tents and medical supplies.

"For United Nations convoys, it is possible for 70-120 trucks to enter within one or two days,” he says.

He says their work at the crossing point is limited to coordinating and facilitating their access and ensuring that materials reach their destination safely.

"Procedures are very simple and there are no charges on any relief shipment involved", he says.

"We secure the crossing of relief trucks from Bab Al Hawa to the Turkish side which return later loaded with goods from warehouses in the Turkish city Rihanli. This process takes about six or seven hours. "

He adds that the United Nations serves the entire northwestern region of Syria including the northern Aleppo and parts of Idlib, under control of Turkish forces after Ankara’s Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield.

Mr Aloush confirms that the region will face a humanitarian and economic collapse affecting millions of people who depend mainly on UN aid.

IDLIB, SYRIA - FEBRUARY 22: Turkish Military's armoured vehicles that crossed to Syria drive pass in a road in village of Aaqrabate on February 22, 2020 in Idlib, Syria. Turkey‚Äôs President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech Tuesday threatened, ‚Äúimminent operations in Syria‚Äôs Idlib if Damascus fails to withdraw behind Turkish positions‚Äù The threat comes after Syria‚Äôs government and its ally Russia rejected demands to pull back to ceasefire lines agreed upon in the 2018 Sochi accord. More than 900,000 civilians have been displaced by fighting in or around Idlib since December 1. Idlib is the last rebel stronghold of fighters trying to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and in the past years has become the last safe haven for civilians displaced by fighting in other areas of Syria, its population has doubled to close to three million people, many of whom are now fleeing the government offensive towards overcrowded camps close to the Turkish border amid freezing conditions, creating a humanitarian disaster. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

“Neither the commercial movement nor the relief trucks from Turkish associations or local organisations or the movement of patients and passengers will be affected. If aid stops, the only impact it will have is the families who depend on the food aid", he says - the majority of families.

Yamen Al Khair, the Food Aid project coordinator at IYD Humanitarian Relief Association in northwest Syria, confirmed that beneficiary families will be the most affected.

For his organisation, that represents around 62,000 families.

He adds that the end of humanitarian convoys will have an impact on the local market as a whole.

"Materials which arrive free of charge have a significant positive impact on the local market and the prices of available goods".

When the food aid stops, the price of food will rise, placing further strain on the needy.

He adds, "It will inevitably affect employees in projects who will lose their jobs. "

Those lucky enough to have jobs in an area with high unemployment are already supporting a number of relatives, he says.

“Everyone associated with these projects will be affected by the consequences of its suspension."

Yamen Al Khair, the largest relief project coordinator in northwestern Syria, says that the need for aid has increased after the recent displacement in Idlib’s southern countryside and Hama’s northern countryside in mid-2019, following Syrian and Russian military offensives.

Alternative plans, such as providing assistance through joint crossings with the Syrian regime are "bad plans and do not meet needs," he says

He says that "neutrality is one of the most important principles of humanitarian work," and adds that the regime, which is responsible for the displacement and suffering of people, cannot be a positive force to relieve suffering.

Most of the people here are very poor and living under severe conditions," says Shadi Muammar, 30, director of "Al Muthanna" camp on the Turkish - Syrian border, near Al Ma'arat.

The camp is inhabited by 210 families with approximately 300,000 inhabitants.

"Most of the families here depend mainly on food aid" , he adds, noting that when inhabitants heard the possibility that aid might stop, many fell into a state of despair, denouncing the Russian position.

"We appeal to the international community to extend this decision and stand up against Russia and demand the extension of the United Nations project, ",he said.

“Food aid is barely enough to cover the needs of people here. If there were two boxes instead of one, that may not be enough to meet the needs of the camp's inhabitants."