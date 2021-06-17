Eid Al Adha holidays, poisonous spiders in Dubai, 2,154 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, the Eid Al Adha holidays may give some residents almost a week off next month and a UAE study reveals a correlation between vitamin D levels and the severity of Covid-19 infections.
An expert says poisonous redback and black widow spiders are becoming more common in Dubai and an Israeli coalition led by Yair Lapid announces the formation of a new government.
Cody Combs joins us for what's trending, including Venus, Derek Chauvin and Donald Trump.
Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari
Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA.
Number of employees: Over 50
Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised
Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital
Sector of operation: Transport
