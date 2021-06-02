UAE study reveals correlation between vitamin D levels and severity of Covid-19 infection

People are most at risk of vitamin D deficiency in the summer when sweltering temperatures keep them indoors

Doctors recommend brief exposure to the sun to overcome vitamin D deficiency, but also advise people to wear sun cream. Silvia Razgova /The National

The National
Jun 2, 2021

The severity of infection from Covid-19 is strongly linked to a patient's vitamin D levels, research found.

The study by Emirati researchers of 522 adult participants in the UAE, found a high correlation between insufficient vitamin D levels and the severity of Covid-19.

Fifty-nine per cent of patients with either mild or severe deficiency suffered harsher symptoms.

UAE residents are most at risk of developing vitamin D deficiency in the summer when sweltering temperatures prevent them from going outdoors.

The research was conducted by Dr Habiba Al Safar from Khalifa University Centre and Dr Fatme Al Anouti at Zayed University.

Dr Asma Al Mannaei, from the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said the study "presents promising results to better understand the protective effect of vitamin D against Covid-19, both as a preventive tool against infection but also [for the role it] may play a role in boosting the immunity of patients during infection".

Previous studies found Covid-19 patients with sufficient levels of vitamin D had a decreased risk of adverse clinical reactions to coronavirus infection – including becoming unconscious and hypoxia (when the body is starved of oxygen).

The research team found that patients with vitamin D sufficiency had lower blood levels of an inflammatory marker (C-reactive protein) and higher blood levels of lymphocytes, a type of immune cell that helps fight infection.

“In addition to our ongoing efforts in combating Covid-19, scientific research remains a top priority for Abu Dhabi to enable easy and quick access to information, improve public education and ensure better capacity to deal with all of the challenges at hand," Dr Al Mannaei said.

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE

Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.
The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.
“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”
Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”
In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

