From politics to pop: what stood out at Coachella this year?

This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews unpack the biggest viral moments from this year’s Coachella festival.

Among the most talked-about performances was the set by The Strokes, which featured a montage referencing world leaders removed from power by US interventions. The political imagery sparked debate about the role of activism on the festival stage. The hosts also react to the return of Justin Bieber and the heart-warming moment he shared when he sang to long-time “Belieber” Billie Eilish on stage.

On the internet, another popular moment captured the hearts of people all over the world. In a short clip, Ramy Youssef teaches Elmo to speak Arabic on Sesame Street. In the video, which has received millions of views, the actor explains the meaning of phrases such as “salam alaykum” and “habibi” on the occasion of Arab American Heritage month.

Enas shares with Farah why content like this resonates so strongly with people who grew up in the West without seeing much representation of Arab language and culture on mainstream children’s television.