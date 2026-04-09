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We can all do our bit to help independent artists and small businesses in the UAE

Hosts talk about community-led movements to help homegrown brands and shops as they bear cost of regional hostilities

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This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about the initiatives in the UAE working to support independent artists and small businesses.

While the conflict in the region has made it challenging for creators, start-up entrepreneurs and local brands to keep operating as normal, a number of community-led efforts are offering support.

For example, Alserkal Avenue in Dubai is inviting businesses in need of a space, also offering to help them with marketing and public programmes. Farah also tells Enas about food photographer John Marsland who has volunteered to give portrait sessions for independent restaurants and cafes.

The hosts spotlight some of the Arab acts performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. The line-up features a range of styles, from Palestinian-American DJ Habibeats’ Arabic and house music blends to Tunisian-British DJ Hamdi’s club tracks. Enas sets the stage for an acoustic journey into each of their individual sounds ahead of the event starting this weekend.

Updated: April 09, 2026, 2:00 AM
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