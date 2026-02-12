Podcasts
Culture Bites

Who was the target audience for Bad Bunny’s half-time show?

Hosts discuss the powerful moments and missed opportunities in this year’s Super Bowl performance and why it resonated globally

Farah Andrews
Saeed Saeed

February 12, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

This week on Culture Bites, Farah Andrews is joined by guest host Saeed Saeed, The National’s music and culture journalist.

After much acclaim and debate over Bad Bunny’s half-time Super Bowl show, the hosts reflect on its massive worldwide appeal. They discuss the powerful cultural messages layered through the Puerto Rican artist’s viral performance, described as a celebration of Latin American culture. But they also question whether the half-time performances have lost some of their magic as they evolve into polished productions made for a digital audience rather than fans at the venue. Farah and Saeed discuss what this means for audiences and why it can be impactful either way.

Meanwhile, one of the world’s most famous fossils is preparing to return to its home. Lucy, the 3.2 million-year-old fossil, currently on display at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, will be going back to Ethiopia next month.

Named after the Beatles song Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds, she is considered to be one of the most widely recognised early human ancestors that helped transform scientific understanding of humanity’s origins. The hosts talk about the significance of her discovery and share their own existential contemplations of Lucy’s profound cultural impression.

