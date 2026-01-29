Podcasts
Culture Bites

Asma Khan on the impact of cooking with seasonal ingredients

Renowned restaurateur on her new cookbook, the diversity of Indian cuisine and the culture of cooking powered by women

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicApple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
  • English
  • Arabic

This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews sit down with chef and author Asma Khan during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai.

Born and raised in India, Asma later moved to the UK where she eventually opened her highly acclaimed restaurant, Darjeeling Express. She became the first British chef to be featured on the Netflix documentary series, Chef’s Table. She tells the hosts she insisted her all-female team be featured on the show, as part of her mission to celebrate women, who typically do most of the cooking across cultures but seldom receive enough credit or pay.

Asma also discusses the writing journey and concept of her latest cookbook, Monsoon, which includes recipes that complement the six seasons of her homeland. She explains that growing up in India, she used to know what season it was based on the produce available in the market.

But times have changed significantly and she speaks to Enas and Farah about the impact that year-round ingredients have had on global food systems and vulnerable farmers. Her book, she says, is meant to encourage people to cook with fresh ingredients available to them and share the special gift of home-cooked meals with their loved ones.

The hosts later explore the literary festival and pick up some of the books they’re most looking forward to reading this year.

Updated: January 29, 2026, 12:08 PM
Podcast

More Podcasts

Culture Bites

Asma Khan on the impact of cooking with seasonal ingredients

Adnoc Distribution plans to increase its network of 940 fuel stations to 1,150 by 2028. Photo: Adnoc Distribution

How Adnoc Distribution is scaling profits and sustainability

Syrian security forces at the entrance of Al Hol camp, once controlled by the SDF, which houses relatives of suspected ISIS members. Getty Images

What happens next after Syria's army offensive against the SDF?

Culture Bites Al Hosn

Celebrating Emirati culture at Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi

More podcasts

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          The Arts Edit