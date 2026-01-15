Sitting down with viral artist Werner Bronkhorst

This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews host contemporary artist Werner Bronkhorst ahead of his first exhibition in Dubai.

The 24-year-old South Africa-born Australian painter talks about the global premiere of his new collection, Crack, which will be on display at Concrete in Alserkal Avenue from January 16 to 18. Even at his young age, Bronkorst’s work has become massively popular, appealing to people all over the world.

The Sydney-based artist is known for his technique of drawing realistic paintings of miniature people and objects on abstract backgrounds, which are created using thick layers of paint. In his new collection, Bronkhorst explores landscapes under pressure, featuring deserts and earthy palettes that may feel familiar to Gulf dwellers.

He tells Enas and Farah about his largest piece yet, to be showcased at the upcoming exhibition, and shares his reflections on cultural appreciation in the UAE, as well as what’s inspiring him here to make more art.