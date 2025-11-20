How stories of migration come to life at Abu Dhabi Art

Podcasts
This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews visit the Abu Dhabi Art fair and speak to some of the artists whose work caught their eye.

The Beyond Emerging Artists programme features up-and-coming UAE-based talents, and this year it is curated by renowned Syrian artist Issam Kourbaj. He speaks to Enas about working with the participants to bring their installations to life, and he gives a preview of his own showcase within the fair’s Gateway exhibition, a commentary on the burdens and inevitability of migration.

On a related theme, Farah explores the interactive piece by Jou Pabalate and Alexis Convento, part of the Filipino collective Sa Tahanan Co. Cooking from a Migrant Memory, Iteration II is a multisensory tablescape inspired by the recipe book and journal of Jou’s mother, who migrated to Saudi Arabia in the 1970s. It is not just a visual experience; visitors are invited to eat the art.

The hosts also give their recommendations for what to do and see this week, including The Arts Edit Live, an online conversation on November 27 moderated by The National’s William Mullally, exploring the UAE’s rapid cultural evolution. Farah is taking part in the discussion alongside Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, and Laila Binbrek, director of the National Pavilion UAE.

