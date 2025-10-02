Could the revived Hejaz railway be a healing track for the region?

This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews tell the story of the famous Hejaz railway, as Turkey, Syria and Jordan prepare to bring a section of it back to life.
Back in the 1900s, Sultan Abdulhamid II of the Ottoman Empire envisioned a rail line that stretched from Istanbul all the way to Makkah, making pilgrimage easier. While it was never completed entirely, the railway did connect Damascus to Madinah, cutting the typical journey from a 40-day camel caravan trek to a three-day train ride. But the once prominent line fell into despair as conflict spread and the Ottoman Empire collapsed.
Farah and Enas talk about the significance of reviving the route that once connected the region and how it can signal a moment of healing after so much turmoil.
The hosts also share their thoughts on the Arab films submitted for Best International Feature at next year’s Oscars. Only one Arab film has won this category, the Algerian movie Z back in 1970. The hosts highlight some of the strong contenders for 2026. These include Happy Birthday, an Egyptian film that tackles the issue of child labour, and Calle Malaga, a Moroccan picture about a woman who fights to keep her childhood house in Tangier after her daughter decides to sell it.
