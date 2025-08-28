Podcasts
A journey through the emirates, name by name

Hosts talk about the meanings behind each emirate's name and discuss book of testimonies from Gaza

In this episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews trace back the origins of the seven emirates, and how they got their names.

Drawing from both official records and local narratives, they look at the connection between human activity and geography that shaped each emirate. Abu Dhabi for example derives its meaning from accounts of early settlers following a gazelle to fresh water. As for Dubai, popular theories suggest that the name stems from daba, meaning “to flow slowly” – probably a reference to the movement of vessels.

The hosts also share some of the powerful testimonies published in Daybreak in Gaza, an anthology book documenting life during war. The project was compiled and released in record time out of fear that its contributors in the strip would be killed before the book was finished.

Enas and Farah talk about the editors’ mission of cultural preservation, and effort to humanise Palestinians, who are often reduced to mere statistics.

This week, the presenters recommend their pick of television shows, including Love is Blind and Platonic, and films.

