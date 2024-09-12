Culture Bites: Are con artists cultural icons and are awards ceremonies still relevant?

This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Maan Jalal break down the appeal of Netflix’s new show, The Perfect Couple. The murder mystery follows the lives of the wealthy Winbury family on the day of their son’s wedding, when one of the guests is found dead on the beach.

The Perfect Couple has become Netflix's most popular show in the UAE since its release last week. The Culture Bites hosts dissect binge-worthy shows that centre around seemingly picture-perfect families that are not all they seem behind closed doors. They also discuss Nicole Kidman’s leading role and her more recent small-screen career choices.

With the Emmys around the corner, Enas and Maan share their thoughts on the titles with the most nominations and ask: are award ceremonies still as relevant as they were a decade ago?

The hosts look at how streaming has changed our viewing choices and how the focus on viral moments at awards shows may be pushing away younger viewers.

The infamous Anna Delvey, who posed as a fake heiress to scam people, is competing in Dancing with the Stars after her early release from prison. The news has started a conversation about how the entertainment industry glamourises con artists, making celebrities out of them.

Enas and Maan discuss the public's fascination with Delvey and other scammers turned cultural icons, who have used their notoriety to make even more money.

