Culture Bites: Why shawarmas are an unexpected star of Marvel movies

This week on Culture Bites podcast, hosts Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal give a roundup of House of the Dragon as season two ends. With eight episodes, it was already short, but the finale also left the hosts feeling short changed.

They review the show and discuss the challenges of adapting fantasy novels into TV series.

With the Olympics almost coming to a close, Farah and Maan uncover a lesser known aspect of the sporting event’s history. In staying true to the values of the original ancient Olympics, the event included fine art competitions alongside its sporting categories in the early 20th century. This included contests in literature, architecture and music, with the winners awarded medals the same as athletes.

Also, Farah noticed a recurrent quirk in Marvel films when she watched Deadpool & Wolverine at the weekend. What’s with the shawarma? She and Maan speculate on what this Easter egg could possibly mean, and how culturally familiar themes may not always be favourable.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Company profile Company name: Fasset

Started: 2019

Founders: Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Daniel Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $2.45 million

Current number of staff: 86

Investment stage: Pre-series B

Investors: Investcorp, Liberty City Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Primal Capital, Wealthwell Ventures, FHS Capital, VN2 Capital, local family offices

Company Profile Name: HyveGeo

Started: 2023

Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh

Based: Cambridge and Dubai

Number of employees: 8

Industry: Sustainability & Environment

Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant

Investors: Venture capital and government

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 201hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 320Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.7L/100km Price: Dh133,900 On sale: now

Why all the lefties? Six of the eight fast bowlers used in the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates were left-handed. So 75 per cent of those involved.

And that despite the fact 10-12 per cent of the world’s population is said to be left-handed.

It is an extension of a trend which has seen left-arm pacers become highly valued – and over-represented, relative to other formats – in T20 cricket.

It is all to do with the fact most batters are naturally attuned to the angles created by right-arm bowlers, given that is generally what they grow up facing more of.

In their book, Hitting Against the Spin, cricket data analysts Nathan Leamon and Ben Jones suggest the advantage for a left-arm pace bowler in T20 is amplified because of the obligation on the batter to attack.

“The more attacking the batsman, the more reliant they are on anticipation,” they write.

“This effectively increases the time pressure on the batsman, so increases the reliance on anticipation, and therefore increases the left-arm bowler’s advantage.”



2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

SPECS Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now