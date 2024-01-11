Culture Bites: Mariah Carey in Abu Dhabi, Golden Globes memes and a royal wedding

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss their recent trip to watch Mariah Carey's performance on the first night of the Saadiyat Nights concert series. Enas and Farah were blown away by the American singer's voice and the intimate venue's atmosphere.

The hosts also talk about the Golden Globes, the fallout from Jo Koy's Barbenheimer jokes and the inevitable memes that come from awards ceremonies.

The focus then turns to the Brunei royal wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen, 32, the son of the Sultan of Brunei, and his longtime girlfriend Anisha Rosnah. They discuss the cultural traditions followed during the 10-day event and speculate over which international royals will attend the final banquet.

Arts and culture reporter Maan Jalal joins the hosts to talk about Syrian artist Tammam Azzam and his digital art that is being showcased at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai. Maan also gives his top three tips for movies and books of 2024, before chatting about Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize winner Luke Leafgren.