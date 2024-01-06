Brunei royal wedding: Order of events for Prince Mateen and Anisha Rosnah's ceremony

Brunei is preparing for one of the grandest weddings in recent memory.

Prince Abdul Mateen, 32, the son of the Sultan of Brunei, is tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Anisha Rosnah in a 10-day ceremony starting Sunday.

Their engagement was announced by the sultan in October.

On New Year's Day, Prince Mateen shared a photo of himself and his bride-to-be to his more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram, with the caption: "Wishing you all the best for 2024."

In the photo, Prince Mateen wears a sharp blue suit, while a smiling Rosnah stands beside him in a chic cream pantsuit, her hands crossed to show off her large diamond engagement ring.

Celebrations in the next few days will include traditional as well as Islamic ceremonies, musical performances and a glittering banquet with top international guests in attendance, with the list rumoured to include Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales as well as Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.

Who is Prince Abdul Mateen?

Regarded as one of South-East Asia's most eligible bachelors, Prince Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the Sultan and Prime Minister of Brunei, and his former wife Puan Hajah Mariam binti Haji Abdul Aziz.

He is sixth in line to the throne but has been seen accompanying his father on numerous state trips around the world.

Prince Mateen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international politics from King’s College London and is currently a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force, where he holds the rank of major. A skilled polo player, he also represented his nation in 2017 and 2019 at the South-East Asian Games.

Rosnah is the granddaughter of one of the sultan's special advisors, Pehin Dato Isa.

The couple have been dating for a few years and have been seen together on numerous occasions, including at the wedding of Prince Mateen’s sister, Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah, early last year.

Prince Mateen, left, and his bride-to-be Anisha, far right, at the wedding of Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah and Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah last January. Photo: @tmski / Instagram

January is a special month for the Brunei royals.

Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah's wedding to their first cousin, Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah, took place in January last year and was preceded by the wedding of Princess Fadzilah Lubabul in January 2022.

Princess Fadzilah married her Iraqi partner, Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi, in a lavish 10-day ceremony in Brunei.

Princess Brunei Wedding Princess Fadzilah of Brunei and her new husband Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi, in the centre, in a photo shared on social media by her brother Prince Mateen. All photos: Prince Mateen/Instagram

Order of events

The 10-day celebration of Prince Mateen and Rosnah's wedding will begin with the ceremony of the proposal of marriage to receive the Royal Command, according to Hello! magazine. Here, performances of royal court musicians will formally herald the start of the royal wedding celebrations.

This will be followed by an exchange of marriage vows at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque on January 11.

The royal wedding reception is set to be held on January 14 followed by a parade around Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Begawan. The day will culminate in a glittering royal banquet with guests from all around the world expected to attend.