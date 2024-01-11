Prince Mateen and Anisha Rosnah's marriage solemnised in Brunei

The marriage of Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Rosnah was officially solemnised at a male-only ceremony in Brunei on Thursday.

The Islamic marriage ceremony was held inside the gold-domed Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan. It was attended by Prince Mateen's father, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the world's longest reigning monarch, as well as relatives and guests.

Inside the mosque, Prince Mateen was seated on a special mat called Kasur Namat, flanked by four ceremonial candles called Dian Empat, English daily Borneo Bulletin reported.

Dressed in traditional white wedding attire decorated with diamond-shaped motifs and a matching headpiece, he affirmed the acceptance of the Akad Nikah or marriage solemnisation.

Afterwards, Prince Mateen approached his father and kissed his hand. A 17-gun salute was then fired to mark the conclusion of the ceremony. Prince Mateen was driven out of the mosque in a luxury saloon and waved to onlookers who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the groom.

Portraits of the couple with the slogan 'God protect the royal couple' are on public display. AFP

The latest ceremony was part of a lavish 10-day celebration in the oil-rich sultanate.

An elaborate powdering ceremony on Wednesday involved the groom and bride-to-be being blessed by close family members who applied powder paste to their hands.

Celebrations for the royal wedding will reach a climax on Sunday with a glittering ceremony in the 1,788-room palace and an elaborate procession.

The guest list is expected to include international royalty and political leaders, including Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales as well as Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. Prince Mateen attended both couple's weddings.

Many Bruneians are expected to line the streets on Sunday to watch the newly-weds take part in a procession.

Prince Mateen, 32, is the 10th child of the sultan, while Rosnah is the granddaughter of one of his father's key advisers. While Mateen is well down the succession pecking order, his good looks and huge following on social media have made him one of the highest-profile members of the royal family. He regularly accompanies his father on state visits around the world.

