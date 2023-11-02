Sharjah Book Fair, new track for Palestine and Matthew Perry

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss the famous names speaking at this year's Sharjah Book Fair, which is taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah until November 12.

Farah and Enas then review Rajieen, a recently released song by 25 Arab hip-hop artists who collaborated on the charity track.

The hosts also discuss the death of Friends star Matthew Perry and the legacy that he will leave behind, particularly in the Arab region.

Arts and Culture reporter Maan Jalal speaks about two exhibitions to visit and shares his excitement about a new book; and Farah and Enas reveal the cinema trips they have planned for this weekend.