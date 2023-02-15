Business Extra at World Government Summit: Why 'The New Silk Road' is ready for an update

The World Government Summit in Dubai is examining a rebalance of power, of demographics and of society's relationship to technology and energy.

On this week's episode, host Kelsey Warner digs into that rebalance by looking East — to the centre of major emerging economies like India and Indonesia, and to a reopened China. What paths in tech, energy, and innovation are opening up between Asia and the Middle East?

Partners at advisory firm Oliver Wyman, Adel Alfalasi and Ben Simpfendorfer, join to discuss how 'the new Silk Road' is ready to be understood in a 21st century context.

